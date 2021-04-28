UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,340 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Capstead Mortgage worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.