UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

