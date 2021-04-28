UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

