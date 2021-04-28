UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Photronics worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $822.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.