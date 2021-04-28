UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compugen worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of CGEN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

