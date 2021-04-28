UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

