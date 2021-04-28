UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -275.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

