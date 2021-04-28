UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

UBS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 287,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,732. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

