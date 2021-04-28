UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 284,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,732. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

