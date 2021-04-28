UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 1,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,974. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

