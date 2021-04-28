Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,052.50 ($52.95) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,056.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,288.65. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

