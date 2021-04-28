Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. 23,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

