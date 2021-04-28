United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. United Airlines has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

