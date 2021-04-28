United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

