Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $647.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

