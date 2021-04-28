Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 35,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,663,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

