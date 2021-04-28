USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of USAQ opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Get USA Equities alerts:

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.