USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 381,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.