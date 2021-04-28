USDK Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and $174.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

