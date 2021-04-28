Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

