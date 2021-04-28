Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.050–1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 112,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,393.20, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

