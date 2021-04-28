Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.72

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $26.00. Valhi shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

