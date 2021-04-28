Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $232.95, but opened at $244.67. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $244.57, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

