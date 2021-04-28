VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

