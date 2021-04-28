Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.