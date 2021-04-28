Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.