Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $28.70 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

