Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.78. Vedanta shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 17,808 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.