Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Daniel Marinov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,775.

CVE VLC opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

