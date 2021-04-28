Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.