Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 million-$37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.03 million.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.38.

VCYT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 13,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

