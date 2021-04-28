Verge Price Reaches $0.0492 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $808.98 million and $58.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,448,315,449 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

