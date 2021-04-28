Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericity by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vericity by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

