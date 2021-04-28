Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

VRNT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

