Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,645. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

