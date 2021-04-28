Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

