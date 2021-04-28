Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.875-$4.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

VRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 6,022,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,435. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

