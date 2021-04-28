Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $28.62 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $8.97 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

