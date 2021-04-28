VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $33.50

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

VICI stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,451,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

