Video River Networks, Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Stock

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,464.00 per share, with a total value of $276,768,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 110,000 shares of Video River Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10,180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,800,000.00.

Shares of NIHK stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Video River Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset operations in North America. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and sells power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

