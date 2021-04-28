Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,744. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

