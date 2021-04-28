Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 297.8% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCISY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

