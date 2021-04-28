Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $258.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. Visa has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 664,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,760,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

