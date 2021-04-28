Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €296.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €296.00 ($348.24) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock traded down €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €226.40 ($266.35). 700,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €226.79 and its 200 day moving average is €170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.