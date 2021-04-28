Vox.Finance Hits Market Cap of $979,965.05 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $979,965.05 and $270,018.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $116.69 or 0.00214373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00276377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.11 or 0.01030791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00712753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.16 or 0.99843844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,398 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

