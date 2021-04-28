Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.89. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 50,300 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

