Voyager Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.