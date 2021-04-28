W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.49

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 1250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

GRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.