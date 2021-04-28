Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

WNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 450,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,104. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

