Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

